Sold! 10 Online Marketing Tools for Real Estate Agents

Today’s post is from Larry Alton, an independent business consultant specializing in social media trends, business, and entrepreneurship. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Real estate agents can accomplish a lot by marketing themselves online. Most homeowners looking to buy or sell nowadays turn to the web to make it happen.

For that reason, real estate agents should be online and polishing their reputation with the goal of boosting their business. Here are some suggestions for how to expand your online realty presence.

Build a Website

The first step to making your online presence known, if you don’t already have one, is to build and launch a website. Realty websites should be simple, and not go after all the frills that are rampant on retail websites.

Your site should consist of functional pieces that aid buyers and sellers in fulfilling their real-estate interests. For an example, look at this Texas realtor’s site.

It includes mobile search features, map search, recent news from the blog, information about the area, attractive home listings, testimonials, and other items that will appeal to home buyers.

Fill Out Detailed Bio Information

On your website’s “about” page, social profiles, author profiles, and any other place you seek to promote your brand, make sure you provide detailed biographical and professional information. Your experience, website URL, any awards or special recognition, and other material should be included to create a substantial online presence.

Use Localized SEO

Search engine optimization only benefits realtors if they play up the local angle. Using location-based keywords, ads, maps, and other features that relate to your region of operation, on your site and in any other online interactions, will guarantee that your website ranks higher in Google search results.

Join Social Media

Realtors looking to make a name for themselves don’t just join social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest; they excel on them. Look at this Facebook page for a Sacramento lawyer. The page is regularly updated, it links to timely blog posts, and the photography is top-notch.

Write Blog Content

Blogs help with SEO as well as presenting valuable information to potential clients. They’re great for sharing on social media and generating new leads. Look for trending news stories in your niche and timely topics about which your target audience will want to read.

Get on Listing Sites

Zillow, Trulia, and other top property listing sites garner millions of visits from hungry buyers and sellers. These resources and others like them can carry your web presence to new levels and expand your online portfolio.

Edit Your Listing Copy

Craft your copy with care. An article from RE Tipster warns that you need to show the value of homes rather than merely use selling language. “The idea of ‘selling’ is something that scares a lot of people out of real estate,” the article reads.

“Most properties are quite capable of selling themselves, but ONLY IF you’ve priced it right, promoted it adequately and created a listing that clearly communicates why your property is the deal of a lifetime.” This should all come out in your copy if you do it strategically.

Use Videos

Real estate videos are becoming more popular for online realtors because they enable homebuyers to fall in love with a home without actually having to visit it in person. Videos can be used as a marketing tool, to introduce your team, to showcase homes for sale, or to showcase your agency. Videos in any of these categories can promote your business in ways that regular blog content can’t.

Start Email Marketing

This is one of the most lucrative forms of marketing for realtors. It can generate leads better than anything else, particularly if you glean email addresses from popular listing sites. The key here is to avoid spamming inboxes. Instead, try to present quality advertisements and newsletters that have the power to convert.

Hire a Professional Photographer

Your online presence will be primarily represented by appearances. Though your copy will play a part in creating a strong impression on consumers, the photographs are what most people remember.

Hire a professional for listing sites, headshots, and marketing photos. The quality of the photos will convey the quality of your business.