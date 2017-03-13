16 Productivity Tips to Propel You Into Action [Infographic]

Let’s face it: some days you just need a boost. Whether it’s because you’re starting a business, managing a team, or simply juggling everything life is throwing your way, taking a moment to find motivation is important. Running a small business takes tenacity and perseverance, and for many solopreneurs, balancing everything is more than a full-time job. For small business owners, this juggling act may feel like the norm, and having a few productivity tips handy can bolster your spirits in no time.

Wrike put together this uplifting infographic specifically intended to motivate and inspire productivity. Print this out, save it to your desktop, or commit it to memory. Having this list easily accessible in times of stress can help kick those feelings to the curb and get you into action.

You may be wondering why we’re suggesting you adopt productivity tips instead of productivity tools to make your day-to-day more efficient. The answer is simple: a small business is only successful if the person or persons running it are continually inspired, energized, and ready to clear the next hurdle. Whether you’re going it alone or have a team, there are times in every entrepreneur’s life when that initial tenacity wanes. This is where productivity tips fit it. They’re easy to remember statements that provide an instant pick-me-up. While intended for small business owners and entrepreneurs, anyone can adopt these statements and use them to buoy them up during trying times.

Give the infographic a glance and see how you feel after reading the 16 tips. Which resonated best with you? Do you have tips of your own that instantly increase your productivity? Share them in the comments section below.



Infographic brought to you by Wrike