4 Products You Might Not Know Vistaprint Digital Sells

As any small business owner knows, launching said business is the first phase toward long-term success. The initial steps of registering a business name, opening store doors–either physical or digital–and making sales are all important pieces of bringing a business to life. Building brand awareness and growing a customer base are key activities of a thriving new business. Once your business is consistently generating sales, it is the perfect opportunity to enter phase two: marketing your business.

When your business is primed to prioritize marketing and add it into your overall business strategy, we’re here to help! Vistaprint offers a comprehensive selection of marketing products, both print and digital, to enable you to be a marketing success and bring your business’s vision to life.

Today, we’ll focus on our digital suite of products that will give your small business the exposure and boost you’re looking for. Our four primary products create a complementary digital strategy that positions any small business for marketing success.

Website Builder

We recently released our new website builder, which was created with small and micro businesses in mind. With a “building block” framework, creating a professional, responsive, and mobile optimized website has never been easier.

Every Vistaprint website comes with a host of benefits that aim to support small business owners. Making it easy for customers to find your business online is our top priority, that’s why custom domain names and a branded email address come standard with two of our three website packages. Beyond that, there is dedicated support for this builder. No question is too particular and our agents are always happy to help.

Vistaprint websites also provide backend features that help you analyze your website’s success. From site traffic statistics to SEO tools to over 300,000 free images and icons, your business website is prepared to make the desired impact on its visitors while boosting your search ranking. A robust list of features is below:

With our innovative technology, you can design the website of your dreams in no time. If you’re hesitant to build a site on your own, enroll our website design services and have a professional build one for you!

Email Marketing

Email is the small business owner’s champion. It serves multiple purposes, and with a dedicated email platform, can be a quick way of marketing to and engaging your audience. From updating local customers about exclusive events to providing helpful “how to” emails to potential clients, email marketing holds serious value for small and micro businesses.

With our email marketing tool, it’s simple to develop branded email templates, create and save email distribution lists, and track your individual email campaigns. Email marketing saves your business valuable time and presents a professional and consistent image to your prospects and customers.

Local Listings

No matter how great your website is, if customers can’t find you online, your small business is in jeopardy. Get your business listed on hundreds of search directories, so your company shows up in searches and drives traffic to your site.

Don’t know where to start? We’re here to help. Our Local Listings service does everything for you; just provide your business information and we’ll submit it to over 100 local directories. We’ll automatically resubmit your details every month to keep things fresh with search engines. Changed your phone number? Just update it once in your Local Listings profile and we’ll resubmit your listing everywhere else.

Having a strong online presence is critical in today’s business world. Having your business listed in local online directories where your target audience is searching keeps your business at the forefront of their minds. Keep up your growth momentum by updating your business profile to ensure anyone can contact you at any time. It can help your SEO ranking and improve website traffic numbers. It’s a win-win.

Social Media Marketing

Last, but certainly not least, is our social media marketing tool. Social media is a major component of a thriving small business, so we added social media to our digital suite of services.

Our social media marketing tool streamlines your social efforts and provides critical data to help you manage your audiences and online communities. Sync your social profiles to find and schedule posts, design graphics, and monitor your analytics and insights. You can manage the majority of your social media needs as it supports Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Our tool even recommends content to populate your editorial calendar.

This social media dashboard is a productivity fanatic’s dream: schedule your posts in bulk to save yourself hours of valuable time.

Vistaprint Digital’s marketing products were created with the small business owner in mind. These tools serve as a means to simplify efforts while making digital marketing accessible and effective for any business. Check out what else we have to offer and watch your digital marketing strategy take shape in no time!