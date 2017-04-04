6 Affordable Digital Marketing Hacks Nonprofits Should Be Using

Today’s post is from Larry Alton, an independent business consultant specializing in social media trends, business, and entrepreneurship. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Nonprofits are a vital part of our society. They effectively spread awareness about illnesses and other problems that everyday citizens can help solve. Nonprofits change ways of thinking and they save lives. For example, breast cancer, the leading cause of cancer in women, is also considered the most preventable form of cancer, and thanks to nonprofits who raise awareness, thousands of lives are saved every year.

Much of the success of breast cancer awareness foundations, and others like them, is due to digital marketing. Through social media, advertising, blogging, and other forms of online promotion, nonprofits can spread the word about serious conditions that face the world. It’s by far the most effective way to spread the word.

Despite the importance of nonprofits, there are some very real limitations, particularly in the budgeting sector. You’re simply trying to bring awareness to a good cause or help those in need, but when you’re not in a good financial place, it’s hard to justify spending gobs on marketing.

Still, any nonprofit knows the importance of marketing for bringing attention to your cause. If you’re looking for some cost-effective strategies to spread the good word, here are some tips:

Use freebies like social media

You can do a lot of your marketing without spending any money at all. Social media, for example, starts out free for organizations through the use of a business page. You can share content, advertisements, and other information with followers who like your pages. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn are considered the most lucrative platforms for free social sharing, but you may find that others are effective as well, depending on your cause and your followers.

Find online tools

There are hundreds of free online software tools that increase the effectiveness of marketing as well. Here are some of the more popular:

Blab

Vistaprint Digital

RiteTag

PicMonkey

WeVideo

OptinMonster

WordPress

Explore your options and learn the different services available through these freebies.

Get Google Ad grants

You may have already ruled out the idea of pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns and other online advertising platforms, simply because they’re too expensive. However, Google has a program called Ad Grants that offers money to nonprofits for advertising purposes. Microsoft and Google give out about one billion dollars every year to various nonprofits to promote their causes. Start the application process today!

Use video and other low-budget content creation

With all of the free and affordable tools out there, video creation is a quality, but affordable way to spread the word. Rely on the use of emotion as you create these videos to maximize their effectiveness across advertising channels.

Other forms of low-budget promotion include infographics that can easily be made using free tools like Canva or Pixlr. Articles written by staff members can also spread the word and be shared across social media for maximum exposure.

Use budget spending wisely

You’ll have to spend some money on marketing eventually. When that time comes, allocate the money appropriately. Content marketing is probably the most effective form of marketing for your nonprofit. You can advertise across multiple social media platforms for as little as $5 per day, a sum most nonprofits can afford.

More than two-thirds of businesses say that a well-planned content marketing strategy is their most effective form of marketing. Since this is the case, it makes sense that you would allocate much of your small budget here.

Focus on brand identity

Everyone knows if St. Jude’s or Red Cross runs an advertisement because their logos are easily recognizable. They’ve built a brand around their worthy cause, and that’s what you must do to run a professional advertising campaign.

Start by evaluating your logo. Is it memorable? Run surveys to see if people recognize the logo when they see it. You may need to redesign your image and get more donors and volunteers involved. This doesn’t have to be an expensive process, and it could make all the difference for your nonprofit’s exposure.