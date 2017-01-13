How to Create a 360-Degree Digital Marketing Strategy

Digital marketing has become critical for business growth over the past few years. Whether you’re emailing customers with personalized promotions, queueing up a social media campaign, or revising your organic SEO ranking, these are all necessary pieces of a 360-degree digital marketing strategy.

For small businesses, understanding the critical elements of a digital marketing strategy positions them for success and growth. Wheelhouse Advisors assembled a fantastic infographic that breaks down the eight essentials of a digital marketing strategy, and how small businesses can use each to their advantage.

This is an incredible resource for small and micro businesses. If you’re evaluating your digital marketing tactics or are interested in diving into the digital marketing world, the full infographic is below for your review.

We couldn’t help but highlight two incredibly important features for a successful digital strategy in 2017.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

With the advent of Google’s Penguin updates and other algorithmic adjustments to search ranking, having a clear SEO strategy is even more important than ever. What’s the use of creating great blog content or having a mobile optimized website if your business doesn’t show up in relevant searches? Don’t overlook or underestimate the significance of this strategic element.

Customer Communications

It should come as no surprise, but connecting with your customers beyond the initial welcome email and transactional messages is a requirement for business in 2017. Personalization is key for consumers today, as they have more choice than ever where they spend their time and resources.

Elevate your customer experience, and proactively engage your customers and potential customers. Share helpful newsletters and articles, and give them exclusive views into your company, either through new product previews or a behind-the-scenes look at your business. It’s your job to continue the customer dialogue, even when they’re not ready to make a purchase. Humanize your brand and make it feel as though your customers have a friend in your company. Trust, authenticity, and knowledge-sharing goes a long way for retention and loyalty.

With these eight components of a 360-degree digital marketing strategy by your side and informing your marketing actions, you’ll be well on your way to increased growth, conversions, and revenue.

Infographic courtesy of Wheelhouse Advisors