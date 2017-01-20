How to Create an Office That Brings Talent to Your Business

Today’s post is from Anna Johansson, a freelance writer, researcher, and business consultant from Olympia, WA. A columnist for Entrepreneur , HuffingtonPost and more, Anna specializes in entrepreneurship, technology, and social media trends. Follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Successful businesses don’t just market themselves to customers, they also spend time developing work environments that attract top talent. Part of this means creating an office that people actually want to show up to every day.

When employees walk through the doors in the morning, are they happy to be there? While their overall level of satisfaction has to do with a number of variables, part of it has to do with the office culture you’re promoting. This includes surface level things like design and aesthetics.

With that in mind, here are a few different ways you can create and maintain an office environment that breeds satisfaction.

Choose the Right Colors

The colors you choose to paint your office walls should be about more than your personal preference. They actually promote certain feelings in your employees; feelings that can directly affect output and productivity.

According to a study from the University of Texas, bland wall colors like gray, beige, and white induce feelings of depression and sadness in office workers. Low-wavelength colors, such as green and blue, improve efficiency and focus. Yellow promotes energy and enthusiasm and red stimulates creativity.

Invest in Quality Signage

While businesses tend to think about branding in terms of creating a brand image that customers resonate with, you also have to think about employees. In order for employees to be genuine and authentic, they have to believe in the brand.

“Every office location needs signage to indicate their presence. Interior custom metal signage is as important as exterior signage,” explains ShieldCo, a leader in custom metal signage. “Study after study have been conducted showing how much first impressions affect someone’s perspective of a location.”

Prioritize Comfort and Ergonomics

It’s impossible to get the most out of your employees if they’re uncomfortable. Unfortunately, though, many businesses buy cheap office equipment and don’t supply their employees with the tools needed to work comfortably and efficiently.

When designing individual offices or cubicles, spend some time thinking about ergonomics. How much space do employees need? At what height should computer monitors be? Do the chairs allow for proper lumbar support? Is lighting at an appropriate level? These may seem like overwhelming questions, but they can all be dealt with pretty effortlessly. Here are some tips from Mayo Clinic.

Provide Spaces for Relaxation

While the goal of the office is to get work done, you also need to provide your employees with some space where they can relax for a few minutes in between their responsibilities and projects.

Don’t feel like you have to go overboard and create game rooms and napping pods like Silicon Valley tech startups like to do. Instead, you should invest in a secluded break room or common room that allows your employees to step away for a few minutes and unwind.

Bring the Outdoors In

Finally, your office could benefit from bringing a bit of the outdoors inside. Studies show that employees get more work done when they’re exposed to natural light and plants.

“If your office is starved of natural light, instead of relying on harsh florescent lighting and other forms of artificial light, which has been associated with inducing headaches and stress, aim to create more natural light by restructuring the office design,” suggests Aztec Interiors.

Don’t Discount the Importance of Comfort and Aesthetics

It’s easy to write off comfort and aesthetics and take a cost-cutting approach to office design. After all, shouldn’t you be spending on your customers, not your employees? Well, if this is your approach, then you’re risking a lot. In order to properly care for your customers, you need to cultivate employees who believe in your brand and the value you’re offering.

Take office design seriously and your employees will reward you.