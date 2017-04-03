Leveraging Your Unique Selling Points to Grow Your Business

In the past, we’ve discussed the importance of having a brand and how to build a brand that sticks. However, today we’re going to look into utilizing your brand for business growth. Every business aims to increase sales and acquire new customers, yet knowing how to do that can be a challenge. This is where your unique selling points come into play.

Now, you might be thinking, “Unique selling points? What are those?” Don’t fret. We’re going to explore what unique selling points are and how to leverage them to grow your business. You may remember that when establishing your brand, you identified a unique selling proposition (USP). This is the piece that differentiates your business from every other competitor in your space and is what your business likely relies on to attract, convert, and retain customers.

In essence, your unique selling points are the translations of your UPS into actionable ideas, which help you market your business more effectively to your target audience. You probably already enlist them in your marketing efforts without realizing it.

With an understanding of what your unique selling points are, let’s explore how to leverage them for business growth.

Show what your business stands for

Your unique selling points make it possible for potential customers to easily understand what your business is about. A cursory glance at your business website, business card, or other marketing materials should convey your industry, but your unique selling points go deeper. They speak to the passion, character, personality, and values of your business. These characteristics play a major role in purchasing decisions.

By having clearly defined selling points, you are better able to communicate how your business is different from the rest. When you can successfully engage your target audience with your unique selling points, your business is on track of growth. The more attention you can generate and leads you can convert into customers, the more your business’s bottom line will benefit.

Narrow your niche

Unique selling points also serve to narrow your scope and hone in on a specific niche. Your target audience has definitive traits that should align with your selling points. Highlighting selling points about your small business that resonate with a small group of the population means you can get their attention and keep it. When customers feel like a business understands their needs and interests, they are more inclined to do business with that company.

This is exactly what you want to grow your business. By focusing on the right niche, your business can capitalize on its unique selling points and build a community around shared goals, location, and needs. Ultimately, a business could become the authority in certain niches and have a strong and loyal client-base that has potential to grow through community expansion.

Improve your networking skills

Your unique selling points go further than your marketing efforts as they translate to networking. Just like marketing campaigns, networking is a growth opportunity for any business. Meeting new people, making connections, and expanding your network are all components for a successful business.

However, networking does not always come easily to people, and this is where your unique selling points come in. Armed with clear bullet points about your business’s differentiators, it’s more natural to speak about your business and highlight its nuances in the marketplace.

You only have one chance to make a first impression, and using your business’s unique selling points gives you a leg up in networking conversations. Given the nature of the selling points, they are inherently intriguing and entice people to learn more. A casual meeting with an acquaintance could go from cursory conversation to an actual customer in no time when you include your selling points in the dialogue.

Make a bold statement

Business is all about being memorable. With unique selling points that are distinct, your business can position itself as a branded entity to the world. Incorporating intentional language and imagery into print and digital marketing, a small business can establish awareness in the marketplace.

It’s easy to think of three companies whose brands reflect their unique selling points. Aim to make every marketing material, from your website to your profile picture, consistent and compelling, while drawing on your selling points.

Consistency is king when it comes to building a business, and customers want instant recognition with their preferred businesses. By curating a cohesive online and offline presence, your business instantly gains legitimacy within your niche. Take time to develop these products in a cohesive way that represents your USP. This foundational piece sets the stage for your business reputation, which directly impacts your business growth potential.

Growing a business takes time, but armed with the right tools, it can happen more quickly than expected. These four tips will help break your business out of its routine and reveal new opportunities. Leveraging your unique selling points separates your business from competitors while providing new ways to generate revenue.