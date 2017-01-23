How to Reinvigorate Your Business with Your Website

A website can do wonders for a small business! Beyond establishing a professional online image, there are additional ways to leverage the benefits of having a digital presence and grow a business. Websites provide industry authority, brand awareness, and sales opportunities.

To develop a website that yields significant returns, consider these six tactics for a growing your business online.

Build Your Email List

A small business website is the perfect place to generate leads and nurture an engaged audience. Make it simple for potential clients and loyal customers alike to receive email updates from your business. Add a ‘Sign Up’ field to your site, so visitors can easily opt-in to your email marketing campaigns. Keep the text and look clear to avoid confusion and engage as many visitors as possible. For best results, place the ‘sign up’ box above the fold as it will catch more people’s attention than farther down on the page.

If building your email distribution list is a high priority, incorporate a pop up or banner to your website. This way, the first thing visitors see is the call to action (i.e. sign up) and more often than not, people will complete their sign up.

With a Vistaprint website, you can download a spreadsheet of the people who have contacted you through your ‘contact us’ web form and easily upload it into your email marketing provider. This technology streamlines your digital marketing efforts and makes connecting with your target audience a snap.

Add an E-Commerce Component

Many websites support third party e-commerce widgets, and some – like Vistaprint websites – have PayPal built right in. It’s a great ways to make sales directly from your website, even if you only sell a few things right now. If your business isn’t quite ready to take the e-commerce dive, including a product and services gallery is a superb way to showcase your offerings. Visuals play an important part in a buyer’s decision, so include high quality, mobile optimized images to make the best impression.

Refine Your Site

The first iteration of a website is just the starting point for a business. Regularly reviewing site load speed, mobile optimization, and navigation menu are important for maintaining a fresh and professional look. These small updates make a huge impact on a brand awareness and perceived trustworthiness.

Monitor site load speed and make the necessary adjustments. If this is an unfamiliar concept, Kissmetrics put together a handy guide for managing this process. A few tweaks, and your site will be running quicker than ever, and retaining visitors. Mobile optimization is another factor for site speed. Knowing the appropriate pixel ratios and resolutions for desktop, tablets, and smartphones will guarantee your visitors have a consistent viewing experience across any device. Our new website builder automatically optimizes images and content, so you can completely avoid this manual step.

Lastly, a website’s navigation menu should be simple. Include only the necessary tabs for visitors to seamlessly move around your site. Too many options become intimating, and too few makes a site look light on content. Break down the major target areas, such as About Us, Products & Services, and Contact Us, and revise your navigation to include only those topics. Your visitors can more easily access what they came to your site to find, and generate sales, inquiries, and loyalty from this update.

Get Listed in Local Directories

This is by far one the of the best ways to grow your business. Having your business listed in local directories means people can find you online. When your business shows up in relevant and location-specific search queries, your customer base increases exponentially. Our local listings tool allows a business to enter their information once, and get listed in over 100 partner directories. It’s simple and gives business the visibility necessary for growth.

Include Customer Testimonials

Customer testimonials are excellent ways to generate goodwill toward a small business. These statements vouch for the quality of service and overall sentiments when working with your business. Add customer testimonials to the bottom of your homepage or create a designated testimonials page to build credibility and social proof. People put significant trust into third party opinions, and having an array of positive, but unique testimonials will drive business.

Share Your Expertise through a Blog

Blogging is an effective and fun way to grow a business. Blogs build brand awareness and improve SEO rankings by using strategic keywords. By including a blog on your business website, it is another way to market to a target audience that may not yet know about your business.

Writing a blog gives you a way to discuss a broad range of topics, from your area of expertise to seasonal and personal topics. Brand and customer loyalty is created through engaging and useful content. The best part about a blog is that it is more informal and conversational in tone than other traditional marketing materials. You can share insights about your business and expose the human side of your company in a professional way. Consistently publish to your blog, so your readers come to expect and anticipate new content. Your business will quickly realize an uptick in website traffic, inquiries and sales.

You will find a complete step-by-step guide to starting a blog here. Follow the instructions and you’ll be up and running in no time!

Continually developing a website is an integral way to grow a business. Understanding how different pieces of a website build authority and brand recognition is the first step toward growth. Give your prospective clients what they want with an innovative website that inspires them. Websites give visitors context about your business, access to your products, a sense of your mission, and often the option to make a purchase. Growing a business takes time, but with these tips, your company’s success will quickly soar.