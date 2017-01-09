Small Business Starter Kit 2.0: 12 Resources for Growth

Running a small business is a job that never sleeps. Once your business is off and running, it’s time to evaluate what’s working, what isn’t, and where you want to go next. To position your business for growth and success, 99designs UK crafted a Business Starter Kit 2.0. The kit comprises not only expert advice, it also offers exclusive promotions from industry-leading companies to maximize your efforts and budget. Intrigued? Below is a summary of their top tips and resources, specifically tailored for small businesses. If you want to review the entire Business Starter Kit 2.0, follow this link.

Create a website

A website says to the world, “I have arrived and I’m open for business!” Having a professional website reflects well on your business as it signals an investment of time, resources, and values. Launch a website that is mobile optimized and projects the right brand message for your business.

image courtesy of 99designs UK

Launch your Kickstarter project

Is your business looking for funding? Consider a Kickstarter campaign! They’re wildly popular and successful, and don’t require you to give away valuable equity to large-scale investors. Having a well-crafted, compelling story can lead your business to significant funding, and all for very little upfront cost.

Present like a pro

As a small business owner, making pitches and sharing your business story is a major part of the job. However, no matter how persuasive and charismatic you are, people (particularly investors) need to see the information you’re presenting. Set yourself up for success by developing an all-inclusive presentation to accompany your pitch. People learn and retain information in different ways, so coupling your speaking points with a presentation, such as Prezi, allows you to make the biggest impact on your audience.

Get powerful print marketing

In today’s marketplace, which is quickly moving into a digital space, having quality print marketing materials remains a requirement for small businesses. Business cards, flyers, pens, and brochures are persuasive and memorable tokens of your brand. Leaving behind a branded pen or business card with a new acquaintance is a physical reminder of your business. Since your marketing materials reflect your logo, brand standards, and pertinent business information, they’re also great for generating new business. Don’t discount the power of print marketing. Re-up your stock with a refresh look and feel for business growth.

image courtesy of 99designs UK

Nail your email strategy

Similarly, to print marketing, email marketing is a quintessential piece of small business strategy. However, given that so many people view emails on smartphones and tablets, to succeed, your email campaigns must be mobile optimized. Dissect your mailing lists and customer data to identify personas and send fewer, quality emails that are personalized and tailored for that specific niche audience. When consumers feel understood and appreciated by businesses, their loyalty and spend goes up.

Use great photos

Image is everything, as they say, and having quality photos in your marketing materials, such as on your website, brochures, emails, and social media campaigns, makes all the difference. Beyond the resolution, using photos that make sense with your brand standards, and overall business message is so important. People recognize stock photography, so if possible, use original pictures or find a way to personalize them to your business. A picture is worth a thousand words; make sure they’re the right words for your small business.

Successfully upskill

Every business owner needs to evaluate her skills, and realize when an investment needs to be made in learning a new trade or ability. See where the gaps are in your expertise, and in your employees’ skill sets. Then you can decide where and with whom to improve and hone valuable talents. There is a plethora of free or low-cost continuing education programs available, so investing in training does not have to be a financial burden for your business.

Make your business compliant

Online security is a necessary piece of having an online business presence. Incorporating a privacy policy and terms & conditions documents into your website shows visitors you care about their security and have taken the necessary steps to protect them while on your site. These documents bear a lot of weight and establish trust when a consumer is evaluating your business. Ensure you are meeting their security needs with these tips.

Get paid on time, every time

Getting paid in a timely manner can be a huge issue for small businesses. This year, vow to establish systems that either directly bill customers or penalizes vendors for late payments. Your cash flow is your livelihood. Don’t be shy about asking for what you are owed.

Build your brand

A small business brand is a continually evolving entity. While there is a brand promise that is consistent throughout a brand’s lifecycle, standards, logos, and messaging can vary based on business growth. To remain on par with your business’s development, revisit and refresh your brand to guarantee it matches your target audience.

Write a business plan

Every business needs a plan; it sets the course for the business and gets everyone rowing the same direction. If this is your first or fiftieth business plan, take the time to build a comprehensive document that serves your business in a strategic way. Then it can be your north star when making big business decisions. This featured section promises you can write a business plan in under an hour; what are you waiting for?

Create landing pages

Landing pages have changed since their inception, and knowing how and when to use them for business is a key to your success. Differentiate your campaigns and assign specific outcomes, messages, and imagery to each in service of attaining the landing page’s intended outcome. This one-pager takes the guesswork out of landing pages and will have your business running effective promotions in no time.

image courtesy of 99designs UK

Each of the twelve sections has actionable items for your small business; see the full Business Starter Kit 2.0 here.

Knowing where you want to take your business, and having the right tools at your disposal increases your chances for growth and success. As mentioned before, knowing where skill and knowledge gaps are only helps you identify opportunities for your business. Consider implementing these tools when your business is ready to take the next step.