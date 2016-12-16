Start Locally, Dream Globally – Grow Your Business With Local SEO Marketing

Today’s post is from Sanjit Mandal, who has been in the marketing business since 1997 and has been helping businesses get a better return on their marketing investment for nearly 20 years. Today, he is the owner of California SEO Professionals, a digital marketing company focusing on profit-driven SEO and PPC strategies that help businesses get more traffic and better conversions. Oh, and he has a 4th degree in Goju Ryu Karate with almost 30 years of training, so you know he means business.

Whether you are into the plumbing, beauty, construction , accounting, or any other location-based industry, investing in local SEO can help grow your business and increase sales. Most customers are hitting the internet first when looking for a service or product they want to purchase. Besides, search engines are customizing search results to fit the searcher’s geo-location. This means, if a searcher queries about a service or product, Google brings results showing providers ranked by their relevance and closeness to the searcher’s location.

In this case, a business can use the opportunity to create awareness of its brand within its area of operation. Thankfully, there are various options one can do this, especially using local SEO marketing. If targeted properly, local SEO can help bring relevant traffic, nurture customer relationships and increase sales conversions. Here are some of the tips you can use in your local SEO marketing to grow your business.

Create a Local Citation

This involves listing your business details in an external website such as an online directory. When local customers find your business listed on Yelp, Yahoo, or Bing, they embrace it as a credible provider. The more directories your business details appear the better. Of importance is to make sure your information is consisted and formatted uniformly in all directories.

Important information to include in this kind of listing includes business name, phone number, physical address and a link to your website. If you don’t have all, make sure to include at least the name, address, and telephone. All you are doing is to show Google, or any other search engine, that you have something to offer to the people of a certain area. When a search query related to your business comes from within your location, Google uses such information to rank your website among the top results showing on the visitor’s browser.

Create a Local Google Places Page

This is another way Google knows the kind of information to present to website visitors who are searching anything related to your business. You can create a page for your company in Google my Business, Bing places for business and so forth. Fill in your business categories properly. Also, keep updating your business information so that the searchers will get relevant results.

Optimize your Content for Long-tail Keywords

If you consider content marketing in your local SEO strategy, give priority to long-tail keywords. For instance, if your business deals with jackets, do not use short phrases such as “jacket store.” Your website may never come close to top 10 search results with such a general keyword. Instead, try more specific and detailed phrases such as “women winter jackets Denver, CO.” This keyword is also properly targeted or location-specific and has higher chances of attracting qualified leads.

Make your Website Mobile Friendly

Early last year, Google updated their search engine in favor of websites that were more mobile friendly. This came at a time when most people are increasingly using their mobile devices to access the internet. If you want your local business found easily by target customers, make sure your website is mobile friendly.

Do Not Ignore Social Media

The best place to begin marketing your local business is the social media. Many people are in social media, including your target customers. Giving them an opportunity to interact with your brand builds confidence. They are also likely to promote your business or content by sharing it with other people in their networks. With a strong social media following, you’ll always have people who continually buy from you or promote your services and products to others.

Invest in Local PPC

There are numerous advertising platforms today that have an option for location-based targeting. When using paid advertising in Facebook, Yelp, or Twitter, a local business can drive more qualified leads by choosing location-based advertising packages. Good Ads is a market leader in local pay-per-click advertising. With such advertising packages, you gain the right traffic to your website. This is because such packages target searchers within your area based on their previous browsing behavior or shopping goals.

Allow for Online Reviews

While people may have challenges believing you when you tell them about your excellent services, it is easy for them to trust an outsider. Reading reviews from other customers can instill confidence in new customers. Search engines like Google do rely on such reviews to rank your business in SERPs too.

If done properly, the above efforts will improve branding, increase customer loyalty and secure higher conversion rates.